Recipe: Summertime Salad w/ Berries & Poppyseed Dressing

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

6 cups fresh baby spinach or mixed greens

1 pint Louisiana strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced

½ pint Louisiana blueberries

1 large Creole tomato, cut into ¼-inch pieces

2 ounces shredded cheese of choice

½ cup toasted pecans, walnuts or almonds

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1 ripe avocado, sliced thinly into long wedges

Poppyseed Dressing (recipe below)

STEPS:

Place salad greens, strawberries, blueberries, tomatoes, cheese, nuts and onion in a medium mixing bowl. Toss gently until well mixed, then top with avocado slices. Drizzle poppyseed dressing over mixed salad.

For Poppyseed Dressing:

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup Rouses First Cold Pressed Olive Oil

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons poppy seeds

1 pinch dry mustard

STEPS:

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together oil and vinegar until thickened, then whisk in honey, lemon juice, poppy seeds and dry mustard. Drizzle over salad before serving.

