Recipe: Summertime Salad w/ Berries & Poppyseed Dressing

By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 cups fresh baby spinach or mixed greens
  • 1 pint Louisiana strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced
  • ½ pint Louisiana blueberries
  • 1 large Creole tomato, cut into ¼-inch pieces
  • 2 ounces shredded cheese of choice
  • ½ cup toasted pecans, walnuts or almonds
  • ½ red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 ripe avocado, sliced thinly into long wedges
  • Poppyseed Dressing (recipe below)

STEPS:

Place salad greens, strawberries, blueberries, tomatoes, cheese, nuts and onion in a medium mixing bowl. Toss gently until well mixed, then top with avocado slices. Drizzle poppyseed dressing over mixed salad.

For Poppyseed Dressing:

INGREDIENTS:

  • ½ cup Rouses First Cold Pressed Olive Oil
  • 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons poppy seeds
  • 1 pinch dry mustard

STEPS:

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together oil and vinegar until thickened, then whisk in honey, lemon juice, poppy seeds and dry mustard. Drizzle over salad before serving.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

