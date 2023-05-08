Recipe: Summertime Salad w/ Berries & Poppyseed Dressing
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 cups fresh baby spinach or mixed greens
- 1 pint Louisiana strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced
- ½ pint Louisiana blueberries
- 1 large Creole tomato, cut into ¼-inch pieces
- 2 ounces shredded cheese of choice
- ½ cup toasted pecans, walnuts or almonds
- ½ red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 ripe avocado, sliced thinly into long wedges
- Poppyseed Dressing (recipe below)
STEPS:
Place salad greens, strawberries, blueberries, tomatoes, cheese, nuts and onion in a medium mixing bowl. Toss gently until well mixed, then top with avocado slices. Drizzle poppyseed dressing over mixed salad.
For Poppyseed Dressing:
INGREDIENTS:
- ½ cup Rouses First Cold Pressed Olive Oil
- 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons poppy seeds
- 1 pinch dry mustard
STEPS:
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together oil and vinegar until thickened, then whisk in honey, lemon juice, poppy seeds and dry mustard. Drizzle over salad before serving.
ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:
LOCATIONS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.