Recipe: Tropical Island Mahi Mahi
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 mahi mahi filets (½-inch thick)
- Kosher salt and cracked black pepper
- 2 tablespoons Rouses First Cold Pressed Olive Oil
- ½ red onion, cut into thin slivers
- ½ pound of grape tomatoes, cut in half
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 2 mangos, peeled, seeded and cut into thin wedges
- 1 cup blackberries, cut in half
- 1 jalapeño, finely diced
- 4 cloves fresh garlic, thinly sliced
- Juice of 1 lime
- 4 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 4 tablespoons slivered almonds
STEPS:
1. Preheat oven to 325°F.
2. Sprinkle both sides of the mahi mahi filets with kosher salt and cracked black pepper; set aside. In a mixing bowl, combine all other ingredients to make the tropical island mixture.
3. In a baking pan, place half of the tropical island mixture on the bottom, then place mahi mahi filets on top. Top the fish with the remainder of the tropical island mixture. Sprinkle a little more salt and pepper on top.
4. Bake, uncovered, for 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until desired texture is achieved.
