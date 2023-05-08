Advertise With Us
Recipe: Tropical Island Mahi Mahi

By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 mahi mahi filets (½-inch thick)
  • Kosher salt and cracked black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons Rouses First Cold Pressed Olive Oil
  • ½ red onion, cut into thin slivers
  • ½ pound of grape tomatoes, cut in half
  • ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 2 mangos, peeled, seeded and cut into thin wedges
  • 1 cup blackberries, cut in half
  • 1 jalapeño, finely diced
  • 4 cloves fresh garlic, thinly sliced
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 4 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 4 tablespoons slivered almonds

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 325°F.

2. Sprinkle both sides of the mahi mahi filets with kosher salt and cracked black pepper; set aside. In a mixing bowl, combine all other ingredients to make the tropical island mixture.

3. In a baking pan, place half of the tropical island mixture on the bottom, then place mahi mahi filets on top. Top the fish with the remainder of the tropical island mixture. Sprinkle a little more salt and pepper on top.

4. Bake, uncovered, for 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until desired texture is achieved.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

