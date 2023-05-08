Advertise With Us
Red Shoe Society to host ‘Red Shoe Brew’

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Red Shoe Society for the ‘Red Shoe Brew’ on Thursday, May 11th (5:30PM) at Ronald McDonald House – 1626 Springhill Avenue, Mobile, Alabama.

Featuring local brews, heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine, entertainment from the Street Folks, prizes, house tours and more! This open house event is an evening for local area young professionals, 21 years of age and older, who are interested in learning more and becoming involved with the Red Shoe Society of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile.

Admission is free but donations to the Share-A-Night Fund will be accepted. Attendees can provide a night’s stay for a family in a guest room at Ronald McDonald House with a $12 donation to the Share-A-Night Fund. With generous donations from everyone’s favorite local businesses, there will be unmissable prizes- only available the night of Red Shoe Brew!

The Red Shoe Society is a group of local professionals dedicated to supporting the mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile. The Red Shoe Society is committed to creating awareness and raising funds for the House through a variety of social and volunteer activities and striving to create a fun and welcoming environment where emerging community leaders can network and share their philanthropic interests.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile, Executive Director: Paul Giardina

Phone: 251-694-6873

Location: Mobile, AL

Website: rmhcmobile.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rmhcmobile

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rmhcmobile

