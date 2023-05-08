Advertise With Us
Suspects in Tennessee murder arrested in Mobile County

Ronald Rogers and Carissa Rogers, suspects wanted in connection with a murder in Knoxville,...
Ronald Rogers and Carissa Rogers, suspects wanted in connection with a murder in Knoxville, Tenn., were arrested in Mobile County, Ala.(Mobile County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two suspects in a Tennessee shooting death were arrested today by deputies in Mobile County.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Ronald Rogers and Carissa Rogers were arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred on March 11 in Knoxville, Tenn. The victim, Artimeyo Folks, was found shot outside a Western Heights apartment complex there.

This morning, the MCSO received an anonymous tip about possible murder suspects being at a residence off Bennett Road. When deputies went to location, they saw the suspects leaving in a vehicle.

The deputies stopped the vehicle on Grand Bay Wilmer Road with both suspects inside. Once their identities were confirmed, the MCSO said, they were arrested and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail without incident.

The MCSO has notified the Knoxville Police Department

