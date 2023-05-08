We’ll reach the middles 80s today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A very humid airmass is in place with temperatures starting off in the mid 70s as of 5 a.m. We’ll climb to the mid 80s this afternoon with periodic rain and storms. There is no severe weather risk zone for the area, but you can expect periods of rain with rumbles of thunder.

Rain coverage will be 40% for today and tomorrow, so don’t leave the house without the rain gear. We’ll see the rain coverage drop to 20% by midweek, but the temps will be getting even hotter. Highs will reach the upper 80s later this week and morning temps will remain around the 70 degree marker. There won’t be any drops in humidity coming anytime soon so this will likely be the start of the summer humidity so be prepared to stay hydrated each day if you work outside.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.