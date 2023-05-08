Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

We’ll reach the middles 80s today

By Michael White
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A very humid airmass is in place with temperatures starting off in the mid 70s as of 5 a.m. We’ll climb to the mid 80s this afternoon with periodic rain and storms. There is no severe weather risk zone for the area, but you can expect periods of rain with rumbles of thunder.

Rain coverage will be 40% for today and tomorrow, so don’t leave the house without the rain gear. We’ll see the rain coverage drop to 20% by midweek, but the temps will be getting even hotter. Highs will reach the upper 80s later this week and morning temps will remain around the 70 degree marker. There won’t be any drops in humidity coming anytime soon so this will likely be the start of the summer humidity so be prepared to stay hydrated each day if you work outside.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Monday May 8, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Monday May 8, 2023
Weather Outlook for Sunday May 7, 2023
Looking much better for Sunday
Weather Outlook for Sunday May 7, 2023
Weather Outlook for Sunday May 7, 2023
Weather Outlook for Saturday May 6, 2023
Light rain Saturday afternoon