Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Delete these Apps

By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Delete these apps now. Android users getting a stern directive to check their phones. At issue, apps that secretly sign you up for paid subscriptions.

The new type of malware called Fleckpe is being disguised as 11 legitimate apps. Apple devices aren’t affected.

The apps are mostly related to photo and video editing, with names including Photo Effect Editor and Beauty Slimming Photo Editor.

According to reports, cybersecurity firm Kaspersky found the apps in the Google Play Store complete with snazzy designs and logos. The applications in question have since been removed but not before being installed on more than 620,000 devices around the world!

Once downloaded, security experts say, each app secretly installs a payload that is able to open a paid subscription page in an ‘invisible’ web browser. The Trojan opens the page in this browser and attempts to subscribe on the user’s behalf without them knowing.

So the user proceeds to use the app’s legitimate functionality – for example to edit photos -- but is unaware that they are being subscribed to a paid service.

What apps should I delete?

If you have any of the apps listed below on your Android, you should delete them immediately. These have all been infected with the Fleckpe malware, and the Google Play Store has removed them from the platform.

  • Beauty Camera Plus
  • Beauty Photo Camera
  • Beauty Slimming Photo Editor
  • Fingertip Graffiti
  • GIF Camera Editor
  • HD 4K Wallpaper
  • Impressionism Pro Camera
  • Microclip Video Editor
  • Night Mode Camera Pro
  • Photo Camera Editor
  • Photo Effect Editor

Twitter to remove idle accounts

A heads up -- you might see a drop in your followers on Twitter. The micro-blogging platform will remove accounts that have been inactive for several years.

CEO Elon Musk tweeting, quote, “We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop.”

According to Twitter’s policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie

Latest News

Prichard residents demand answers to cities issues
Prichard residents demand answers to cities issues
State leaders weigh in on U.S. debt limit showdown
State leaders weigh in on U.S. debt limit showdown
MPD looking for woman who allegedly stole $1000 bird
MPD looking for woman who allegedly stole $1000 bird
Daily Dot Com: Delete these apps
Daily Dot Com: Delete these apps