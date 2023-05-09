Doing Good: Mental Health Month with Lifelines Counseling Services

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chandra Brown is the Executive Director of Lifelines Counseling Services. She joined us on Studio10 to talk about the month of May being “Mental Health Month”. She discusses the importance of raising mental health awareness and some of the services offered by Lifelines.

Lifelines Counseling Services

Chandra Brown, Executive Director

705 Oak Circle Drive East

Mobile, AL 36609

251.602.0909

www.lifelinesmobile.org

