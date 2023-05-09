Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Doing Good: Mental Health Month with Lifelines Counseling Services

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chandra Brown is the Executive Director of Lifelines Counseling Services. She joined us on Studio10 to talk about the month of May being “Mental Health Month”. She discusses the importance of raising mental health awareness and some of the services offered by Lifelines.

Lifelines Counseling Services

Chandra Brown, Executive Director

705 Oak Circle Drive East

Mobile, AL 36609

251.602.0909

www.lifelinesmobile.org

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
A serious accident occurred Thursday morning on Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road, where a...
Car, dump truck involved in serious crash on Bellingrath Road

Latest News

Power Swabs for a whiter smile
Power Swabs for a whiter smile
‘George M!’ opens at Chickasaw Civic Theater this week
‘George M!’ opens at Chickasaw Civic Theater this week
Events coming to Mobile Saenger and Civic Center
Events coming to Mobile Saenger and Civic Center
Doing Good: Mental Health Month with Lifelines Counseling Services
Doing Good: Mental Health Month with Lifelines Counseling Services