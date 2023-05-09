Doing Good: Mental Health Month with Lifelines Counseling Services
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chandra Brown is the Executive Director of Lifelines Counseling Services. She joined us on Studio10 to talk about the month of May being “Mental Health Month”. She discusses the importance of raising mental health awareness and some of the services offered by Lifelines.
Lifelines Counseling Services
Chandra Brown, Executive Director
705 Oak Circle Drive East
Mobile, AL 36609
251.602.0909
