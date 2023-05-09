Advertise With Us
Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail hosting ‘Heritage Weekend’

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail is hosting ‘Heritage Weekend’ May 19-21.

Karlos Finley, the president of the DFFAAHT and Kelly Finley, the director of communications, came by to talk about the weekend and the goal of the event.

Friday, May 19 will be the Annual Griot Award Gala where they will be honoring the Excelsior Band in their 140th year.

Saturday, May 20 will be the preview of the Historic Franklin House Gallery and Sunday, May 21 will be the Annual Underground Railroad Bike Tour.

The mission of the DFFAAHT is to educate, preserve and mark historic contributions by African-Americans in Mobile.

To learn more about the organization and information regarding the events of Heritage Weekend, you can visit their website here.

