Fairhope approves plans to pay for new drainage system at Founders Park

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Fairhope approved plans to pay for a new concrete pipe to replace the drainage system at Founders Park.

The city was constructing a new track and field facility at the park when crews discovered problems with the drainage system. More than 700 feet of pipe will have to be replaced.

The extra work will cost about $250,000 but is not expected to affect the construction schedule.

The new track and field should be finished by the end of summer.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.