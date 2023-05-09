Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

‘George M!’ opens at Chickasaw Civic Theater this week

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The musical “George M!” opens at Chickasaw Civic Theater this week! “George M!” starts Friday, May 12 and ends May 28. Tickets are now available for purchase online HERE. The musical celebrates George M. Cohan, his life, his songs, and his career as a director, performer, writer and composer.

  • Directed by Nedra Bloom
  • Musical Direction by Chris Nemec
  • Choreography by Rebekah Howard

Show dates & times:

May 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 at 7:30 p.m.

May 14, 21, 28 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
A serious accident occurred Thursday morning on Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road, where a...
Car, dump truck involved in serious crash on Bellingrath Road

Latest News

Power Swabs for a whiter smile
Power Swabs for a whiter smile
Doing Good: Mental Health Month with Lifelines Counseling Services
Doing Good: Mental Health Month with Lifelines Counseling Services
Events coming to Mobile Saenger and Civic Center
Events coming to Mobile Saenger and Civic Center
Doing Good: Mental Health Month with Lifelines Counseling Services
Doing Good: Mental Health Month with Lifelines Counseling Services