MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The musical “George M!” opens at Chickasaw Civic Theater this week! “George M!” starts Friday, May 12 and ends May 28. Tickets are now available for purchase online HERE. The musical celebrates George M. Cohan, his life, his songs, and his career as a director, performer, writer and composer.

Directed by Nedra Bloom

Musical Direction by Chris Nemec

Choreography by Rebekah Howard

Show dates & times:

May 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 at 7:30 p.m.

May 14, 21, 28 at 2 p.m.

