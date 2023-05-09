‘George M!’ opens at Chickasaw Civic Theater this week
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The musical “George M!” opens at Chickasaw Civic Theater this week! “George M!” starts Friday, May 12 and ends May 28. Tickets are now available for purchase online HERE. The musical celebrates George M. Cohan, his life, his songs, and his career as a director, performer, writer and composer.
- Directed by Nedra Bloom
- Musical Direction by Chris Nemec
- Choreography by Rebekah Howard
Show dates & times:
May 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 at 7:30 p.m.
May 14, 21, 28 at 2 p.m.
