Live Nation offering $25 tickets to multiple events during ‘Concert Week’ promotion

By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Live Nation’s “Concert Week” is returning this week.

The entertainment company said it is offering $25 tickets to more than 3,800 shows across the country.

“Concert Week” spans a wide variety of genres from rock and pop concerts to stand-up comedy shows.

Live Nation’s special offer runs from May 10-16.

Fans can check online to see the complete list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled concert week promotion and add tickets to their cart and proceed to checkout.

Tickets will be available starting with Verizon and Rakuten presales beginning Tuesday. The general “Concert Week” sales will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET and run through May 16 at 11:59 p.m. while supplies last.

According to Live Nation, tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 price. Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

