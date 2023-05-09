Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Man wanted in connection to Ocean Springs shooting arrested in Mobile

By Shelby Myers and Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has confirmed through multiple law enforcement sources that the man wanted in connection to the mass shooting in Ocean Springs has been arrested in Mobile.

According to jail records, Fadarius Williams, 22, was arrested just hours after the Friday night shooting in Ocean Springs that left one dead and another six injured.

Williams was arrested at University Hospital, according to officials.

Williams has a warrant in Ocean Springs for homicide-willful killing, but it is unclear when Williams will be extradited to Mississippi.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
A serious accident occurred Thursday morning on Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road, where a...
Car, dump truck involved in serious crash on Bellingrath Road

Latest News

Man wanted in connection to Ocean Springs shooting arrested in Mobile
Man wanted in connection to Ocean Springs shooting arrested in Mobile
Sling Bungee by FIT fitness class for all ages, levels
Sling Bungee by FIT fitness class for all ages, levels
Sling Bungee by FIT fitness class for all ages, levels
Sling Bungee by FIT fitness class for all ages, levels
John Johnson with Opening Doors Northwest Florida says the homeless population is currently...
City and county leaders in Pensacola learn more about the federal strategic plan to end homelessness
Annexation breakdown
Annexation breakdown