Man wanted in connection to Ocean Springs shooting arrested in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has confirmed through multiple law enforcement sources that the man wanted in connection to the mass shooting in Ocean Springs has been arrested in Mobile.

According to jail records, Fadarius Williams, 22, was arrested just hours after the Friday night shooting in Ocean Springs that left one dead and another six injured.

Williams was arrested at University Hospital, according to officials.

Williams has a warrant in Ocean Springs for homicide-willful killing, but it is unclear when Williams will be extradited to Mississippi.

