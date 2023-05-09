MCPSS holds second annual career fair with over 90 schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County public schools held its second annual career fair Tuesday afternoon, and they’re looking for more than just teachers.

The Mobile Convention Center played host to 90 schools in the Mobile County Public School System. All of them looking to fill a variety of positions.

They were successful last year, handing out 96 jobs. This year, they were hoping to hire even more people.

“The career fair is a one-stop shop if you’re interested in joining team MCPSS. So, you can come here not only and visit our different departments as well as our schools, but also HR,” Dr. Monica Motley said.

And a one-stop shop is the best way to describe it. When applicants were done going table to table, they were directed to human resources where they were able to immediately apply for the job they wanted.

One aspiring teacher says the career fair made everything convenient and easy.

There’s a lot going on economically in our country right now. It’s good to know that there’s stability and there’s a place to come to. Hopefully, I’ll hear something back and other people here will be able to get employment too,” Synwardt Sewell said.

And there were even extra incentives and hiring bonuses for new hires.

“Probably everyone has heard that there are teacher shortages in different areas. I think that keeping the pay competitive is important in trying to fix the gap in between those teacher shortages and making sure more people want to come on board to work for the Mobile County Public School System” Sewell said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.