Mobile City Council approves expansion of city boundaries

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three and a half years after rejecting a bid by Mayor Sandy Stimpson to expand the city’s borders, the City Council on Tuesday endorsed an even more ambitious annexation plan.

The 6-0 vote came before a larger-than-normal audience, a fact that Stimpson alluded to during his opening comments to the council.

“There must be something significant going on today,” he quipped.

The Mobile County probate judge now will set a date for the annexation election. If annexation gets approval from voters in the targeted areas, it would increase Mobile’s population by almost 26,000. That is roughly double the increase contemplated in 2019 when the annexation proposal failed to get the five council votes needed to send the matter to voters.

In addition to new residents, annexation also would generate tens of million of dollars in tax revenue.

The current proposal breaks up the annexation into four separate sections. Voters in those areas independently will decide whether to join the city. Those areas are:

Kings Branch Area: A subdivision north of Bear Fork Road.

Orchard Estates Area: An area roughly north of Zeigler Boulevard, from Cody Road in the east to Schillinger Road and beyond to the west.

Airport Corridor Area: An area south of Mobile Regional Airport, going as far west as Eliza Johnson Road North and as far south as Jeff Hamilton Road Extension.

Cottage Hill Corridor Area: An area bounded by Cody Road to the east and Jeff Hamilton Boulevard to the west.

Annexation long has been controversial and has drawn considerable opposition from some residents who fear it will disrupt the delicate racial balance in a city that recently has become majority black.

Stimpson has maintained that the annexation would preserve Mobile as a majority-minority city. If all four areas vote to join, African-Americans would retain a small plurality among residents old enough to vote.

