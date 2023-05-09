Advertise With Us
Mobile City Council approves extension of Three Mile Creek trail

By Brendan Kirby
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council on Tuesday approved extending a trail along Three Mile Creek, the next step in a long-range plan to connect city parks.

The vote approved a $1.4 million contract with McElhenney Construction Co. to extend a trail at Tricentennial Park 0.6 miles to University of South Alabama Health’s University Hospital. Mobile received the money from the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program and the RESTORE Act, passed by Congress after the BP oil spill in 2010.

The council also signed off on and additional $241,980 to McElhenney Construction for the design and engineering work of another part of the trail.

The work is part of what the city envisions eventually will be the Three Mile Greenway Trail running 6½ miles from the Mobile Japanese Garden all the way to Martin Luther King Avenue, with a number of trailheads at parks in between marking entrances. The trail would allow people to walk, hike, bike or rollerblade in a natural setting within the city.

That trail, itself, would be a part of a larger 18-mile network of trails running all the way to the Dog River Bridge.

Also on Tuesday, the council voted to accept an easement from the Mobile Housing Authority that will allow the construction of a trailhead on MLK.

