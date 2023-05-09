Advertise With Us
Mobile City Council approves funds for pickleball courts at 3 parks

By Brendan Kirby
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council on Tuesday approved funds for pickleball courts at three parks.

The $168,750 contract with Watkins Acy Strunk Design Inc. is for the following design work:

  • Three new pickleball courts at Hillsdale Park, along with parking spaces.
  • Four new pickleball courts at Crawford-Murphy Park, which also will get new tennis courts.
  • Repairs to four existing pickleball courts at Stotts Park, as well as a new covered seating area for players.

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport that combines elements of tennis and ping-point. Its growing popularity has sparked a building boom locally and throughout the country. Daphne and Gulf Shores both recently added courts, and pickleball fans regularly have asked Mobile officials to expand capacity.

Officials told FOX10 News that it is too soon to determine when the work will begin or how long it will last.

