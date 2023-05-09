Mobile Education Association advocating for higher pay for bus drivers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pay raises for teachers are a hot topic again this legislative session. If approved, Governor Kay Ivey’s ambitious 2024 budget proposal would allocate billions for educators.

Advocates say school employees like bus drivers and teachers aids did not receive those previous pay raises. However, local educators recently met with state lawmakers to ensure all staff are paid fairly.

“We need our teachers to be okay,” said Mobile County Schools Human Resources Employee Clerk Mia Ward. “We need our staff to be okay. How can we expect them to take care of our children if we’re not taking care of them?”

Since the pandemic, teachers have quit left and right, often citing low pay.

To improve retention, Mobile County Schools are offering more incentives.

“We’re going to offer support personnel up to 15-hundred dollars as a signing bonus and teachers, if they’re new to MCPSS, can get up to $3,000,” said Mobile County Schools Superintendent Chresal Threadgill.

In March, Governor Kay Ivey also vowed to pay teachers more. Governor Ivey proposed a 2% pay raise, increased funding for after school programs, and doubling funding for computer science programs.

Ward and Teresa Townsend are representatives from the Mobile Education Association. Both appreciate the 2% pay raises for teachers, but are hopeful for more. They’re also advocating for other school employees like bus drivers, cafeteria workers and any school employee who’s not a teacher or administrator to receive equal pay statewide.

“The response from the Mobile area representatives was very positive. So they are going to be in there fighting with us to help pressure and encourage our Governor and other state legislators to give our education support professionals a living wage,” said Townsend.

We will keep you also posted on whether or not Governor Kay Ivey’s budget proposal passes.

