MPD arrests woman accused of assaulting husband

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman accused of assaulting her husband Monday morning.

Brittany Landrum is facing a charge of second-degree domestic violence.

Officers responded to the 100 block East Heritage Drive around 10 a.m. Monday about a domestic altercation. MPD said that the woman assaulted her husband during an argument.

The man refused to go to the hospital for treatment after suffering minor injuries, authorities said.

Landrum has since been released from the Mobile County Metro Jail and has bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday, according to jail records.

