MPD looking for woman who allegedly stole $1000 bird

The rare and expensive Sun Concure is one of a few in the store.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman is allegedly caught on camera stealing a bird, and not just any feathered friend, a rather expensive one.

The owners of B&B Pet Stop on Cottage Hill say the brazen thief put the bird in her purse and just walked right out.

While police try to track her down the brother and sister who own the business are really worried about the bird’s health.

General Manager Sally Trufant says the crime happened Sunday afternoon.

In surveillance video from the store, you see the woman appearing to walk out with the $1000 bird, stuffed in her purse.

“She walked over here, opened this cage, took a bird out and you can see her hugging the bird to her,” Sally said. “And then you can see her putting it in her purse...you know it’s a $1000 bird!”

The rare and expensive Sun Concure is one of a few in the store.

The owner Bill Trufant says he’s more concerned about the bird’s well-being and just wants it back.

“Hopefully we get her back. Yeah, we really want the bird back. I’m more interested in the bird I don’t want anything to happen to the bird. I want the bird to be taken care of properly,” Bill said. “It needs special food, it needs fruits and veggies, it needs care. It cannot live in the bottom of a purse.”

Bill says the Mobile Police Department has surveillance video and they know who the alleged thief is.

He says they won’t let this one crime stop them from doing what they love.

“No, we’re not gonna let one incident screw it up for everybody. It is important to us that people handle the birds and touch the birds,” Bill said. “That’s what we do here and that’s what keeps us different from everybody else.”

The woman will likely face a theft charge.

If you know the woman and know where she is, call Mobile Police.

