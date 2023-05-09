Advertise With Us
National Travel and Tourism Week

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - National Travel and Tourism Week is May 7 – 13. This year’s theme is Travel Forward and is the event’s 40th anniversary celebration of the U.S. travel industry. It spotlights the critical role that travel plays in driving economic growth across the country.

“This year’s theme is almost custom-made for Mobile,” explained David Clark, president and CEO of Visit Mobile. “With the recent announcement by Carnival Cruise expanding services from Mobile, the beginning of Avelo Airlines operating flights from the new Mobile International Airport, and the strengthening of cultural tourism in the city with the forthcoming openings of the Heritage House in Africatown and the Historic Franklin House Gallery, Mobile is traveling forward. And Mobile was just selected as the second top Summer Vacation Destination in USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards. A very big honor. Travel and tourism in Mobile is moving forward every day,” stressed Clark.

Please visit their websites at mobile.org and historymuseumofmobile.com

