Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years

The Janesville high school coach accused of planting a camera in a girls’ locker room estimated he had been secretly recording students for two years.
By Nick Viviani and Gray News staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A Wisconsin high school coach accused of planting a camera in a girls’ locker room estimated he had been secretly recording students for two years, police revealed Monday.

The Craig High School coach, identified by officials as Brian Kitzman, estimated that approximately 18 students were recorded in that timespan, Janesville Police Chief David Moore said during a news conference with the school district superintendent.

Moore noted his investigators are still determining how many students were actually caught on camera during that time.

As investigators continue to review footage, the police department said additional families of potential victims will be notified.

“It is not lost on us the breach of trust that has occurred, but what we can offer is a thorough and prompt investigation, a transparent investigation,” Moore said.

Moore described the recordings as crimes of opportunity and students were not specifically targeted. He said Kitzman would find places where he could put cameras in locker rooms and hide them there.

In one instance, a camera was found after a student spotted her towel, which had been missing for weeks, Friday morning in a locker that was secured by a Craig High School administrative lock. When a high school staff member helped get the towel, a GoPro camera was located, according to Moore.

The camera was turned over to the school resource officer and within a few hours, police realized what was going on and the suspect was identified.

Kitzman was arrested within a half-hour while boarding a bus that was headed for a track meet.

Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
He was booked at the Rock County jail on counts of possession of child pornography, violation of privacy and representations depicting nudity.

Janesville School District Superintendent Mark Holzman indicated his district now has two priorities, which include supporting the students and cooperating with the police investigation.

Holzman said the district has been working hard to offer support for its students and has increased what is available for them.

He also assured families a search was conducted to ensure there were no more cameras.

Kitzman, who has been a School District of Janesville coach for multiple sports since 2004, is on administrative leave, Moore explained. He said the district will have to wait for its investigation to end before making any decision on his employment.

