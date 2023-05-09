Post-pandemic retirement preparedness

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As another indication of the long-term impact the pandemic has had on the well-being of Americans, the latest Retirement Savings Assessment conducted by Fidelity Investments® shows that America’s Retirement Score has declined from the all-time high reported when the study was last conducted in 2020.

Even with this dip, however, retirement preparedness has come a long way since Fidelity’s first Retirement Preparedness study was first conducted back in 2006. While the recent results show a drop from 2020, there are two contributing factors that have impacted this year’s score: some people are saving less, and some are investing more conservatively (particularly Millennials), which are natural reactions given all that has taken place in the world.

About the Fidelity Investments Retirement Savings Assessment

The findings in this study are the culmination of a year-long research project that analyzed the overall retirement readiness of American households based on data such as workplace and individual savings accounts, Social Security benefits, pension benefits, inheritances, home equity and business ownership. The analysis for working Americans projects the retirement income for the typical household, compared to projected income need, and models the estimated effect of specific steps to help improve preparedness based on the anticipated length of retirement. Data for the Fidelity Investments Retirement Savings Assessment were collected through a national online survey of 3,569 working households earning at least $20,000 $25,000 annually with respondents [and spouses, if married] age 25 to 75, from August 22 through September 26, 2022. All respondents expect to retire at some point and have already started saving for retirement. Data collection was completed by Versta Research using NORC’s probability-based nationally representative online panel. The responses were benchmarked and weighted against data from the American Community Survey and Current Population Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Versta Research and NORC are independent research firms not affiliated with Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments was not identified as the survey sponsor. Fidelity’s Retirement Score is calculated through Fidelity’s proprietary financial planning engine. Of note, Fidelity continually enhances and evolves the retirement readiness methodology, guidance tools and product offerings. This year’s survey processing includes enhancements including, but not limited to, demographic weighting, retirement income projections and social security estimates. To enable a direct comparison, the previously reported Retirement Score results were recalculated using the enhanced methodology. This analysis is for educational purposes and does not reflect actual investment results. An investor’s actual account balance and ability to withdraw assets during retirement at any point in the future will be determined by the contributions that have been made, any plan or account activity, and any investment gains or losses that may occur. For more information on Fidelity Investments® Retirement Savings Assessment, an executive summary can be found on Fidelity.com

