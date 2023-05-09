Advertise With Us
Power Swabs for a whiter smile

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you want whiter teeth in five minutes, Power Swabs is just what you need. Whiter teeth can help you look younger, healthier and more confident. If your teeth are yellowing due to coffee, red wine or smoking, Power Swabs can help you whiten your teeth in just minutes. By using Power Swabs, you can have an average of two shades whiter teeth in just 5 minutes, and six shades whiter in 7 days.

Unlike other systems, Power Swabs works on natural teeth as well as caps, crowns and veneers. On average, you can expect two shades whiter teeth after the first use. There is a special Studio10 offer! You can receive about 40% off with free ships and a free quick stick with your order. For more information, visit their website!

