Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Pregnant woman describes catching toddler who fell from window

A 2-year-old boy is safe thanks to his pregnant neighbor’s quick reaction as he fell from a second-story window. (Source: KCCI, BROADCASTIFY, CNN)
By KCCI News Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – A 2-year-old boy is safe thanks to his pregnant neighbor’s quick reaction as he fell from a second-story window, according to police in Des Moines.

Kyrie Jones was walking her dog when she noticed the toddler had popped out the screen and was hanging out the window.

“I noticed the little boy was bending over the edge of the window, and he was throwing things out the window,” Jones said. “I went to the neighbor’s and knocked and rang the doorbell.”

Jones said the toddler’s mother never answered the front door, so she called police and ran back to keep an eye on the window.

“When I came back out, the baby was holding on the ledge, hanging,” Jones said.

She stood underneath him just in case he fell and started yelling for help, hoping someone inside might hear her.

There was no response from the child’s mother as he dangled from the window and then lost his grip.

“It looks like the baby fell out the window, but the caller caught the child,” police scanner audio said.

“I think the adrenaline kicked in and I didn’t feel anything,” Jones said. “His Pamper fell off so I wrapped him up in my house coat and within two minutes, two or three minutes, the cops showed up.”

At 33 weeks pregnant, Jones saved the child’s life.

“I am just glad I was there at the right time,” Jones said through tears. “I can’t imagine what it would have been like to walk out a couple of minutes later and see a baby on the concrete.”

Police said detectives and social services are following up. It is unclear if the child’s mother will face any charges.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
A serious accident occurred Thursday morning on Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road, where a...
Car, dump truck involved in serious crash on Bellingrath Road

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
McCarthy: Debt deal needed next week to avoid default
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury reaches verdict in suit accusing Trump of rape
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
One aspiring teacher says the career fair made everything convenient and easy.
MCPSS holds second annual career fair with over 90 schools
Live Nation offering $25 tickets during its "Concert Week."
Live Nation offering $25 tickets to multiple events during ‘Concert Week’ promotion