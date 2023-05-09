Rain possible but no risk for severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another soupy humid morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s/low 70s. Rain coverage will remain pretty decent due to the high moisture content in the atmosphere. We’ll keep rain coverage in the 50-60% range and the rain will be off/on with no organized risk of severe weather. That being said, you can still have lightning and heavy downpours with any rain that shows up.

Where the showers pop up will remain random and if we learned anything from yesterday, it’s that the model guidance has a tough time with these types of airmasses. Rain coverage will be easing down later this week which is good news for Mother’s Day weekend. But, it will be very hot and steamy with morning temps around 70 and highs near 90 degrees.

