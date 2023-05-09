Rams Baseball Makes School History

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of Mobile baseball team made school history Sunday night in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. For the first time, the Rams are SSAC conference champs after run ruling their rival, William Carey.

The Rams have now punched their ticket to the NAIA opening round, and they did it in a big way. Mobile defeated the Crusaders 22-10 to secure their first conference title in school history.

In a dominating victory, Mobile tallied 17 hits and added 12 base-on-balls, while combining with William Carey to score the most runs scored in a SSAC championship game ever.

Senior Trevor Andrews highlighted the offensive performance for the Rams, going into the record books as the new program record holder for home runs in a single season. Andrews blasted his 17th homer of the year in the title game for the new record.

That’s not all. Head coach Jon Seymour recorded his 100th career win and what a way to do it. The championship win for Mobile earns the Rams an automatic bid to the NAIA baseball opening round for the first time since the 2018 campaign.

This season’s opening round is scheduled for May 15th through the 18th and will be played at ten different host sites across the United States.

The official NAIA selection show is Thursday May 11th.

