Sling Bungee by FIT fitness class for all ages, levels

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Sling Bungee by FIT is a high energy, low-impact fitness class that is brand new to the Mobile and Baldwin county areas for all ages and fitness levels.

Sling Bungee by FIT is located in Fairhope as part of the gym FIT Fairhope. Jessica Watkins and Annette Porter-Ham from FIT Fairhope visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about the fitness class.

Email jessica@fitbyjessica.com or download the FIT Fairhope app to get started.

Sling Bungee by FIT/FIT Fairhope

Address: 805 Nichols Ave.

Phone: 251-279-0855

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.