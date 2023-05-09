Advertise With Us
Steaks at Barnyard Buffet

By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Studio 10′s Chelsey stops by Barnyard Buffet in Saraland to see how they prepare and marinate their steaks! Barnyard Buffet serves steaks every Friday.

Barnyard Buffet offers dozens of choices of meats, seafood, sides, breads, soups, ice cream and desserts. Their salad bar features fresh, local produce.

Barnyard Buffet is located at 1020 Saraland Boulevard S, Saraland, Alabama. For hours and more information, visit their website.

