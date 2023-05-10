Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Alabama lawmakers move forward on employee microchipping bill

A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step...
A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step closer to final passage after a Senate committee gave it a favorable report on Wednesday.(Source: Alabama Daily News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step closer to final passage after a Senate committee gave it a favorable report on Wednesday.

The measure, which previously passed in the House, received unanimous support in committee and will now move to the Senate floor for possible final passage.

If passed in the Senate, the bill would prohibit employers from requiring or incentivizing people to be implanted with a microchip.

Bill sponsor Rep. Prince Chestnut, D-Selma, says this is already happening in states like Wisconsin and in other countries. He wants to prevent it from happening in Alabama.

“They’ve been using microchips as a way for public transit, where you go in and you scan,” Chestnut said. “There’s also a company now that’s pushing, I think it’s out of Switzerland, pushing the idea of using a microchip instead of like a credit card.”

Other lawmakers say they want to prevent companies from tracking people.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
A serious accident occurred Thursday morning on Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road, where a...
Car, dump truck involved in serious crash on Bellingrath Road
MPD looking for woman who allegedly stole $1000 bird
MPD looking for woman who allegedly stole $1,000 bird

Latest News

Newly proposed bill in Alabama could lead to assault, murder charges in connection to abortions
An Alabama Democrat is firing back after Republicans in the Alabama legislature called for her...
Alabama GOP calls for Democrat’s censure over House floor comments
At the U.S. Capitol the debt limit impasse continues as conservatives double down on spending...
Alabama lawmakers push back against Biden as debt default deadline looms
Alabama State House
Lawmakers complete another legislative week, pass bill to cut state overtime tax