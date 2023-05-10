Another humid start at midweek

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another humid morning to kick off your Wednesday. Temperatures as of 5 a.m. were sitting in the low 70s in most spots and we’ll climb to the upper 80s this afternoon. It’s going to be hotter due to less rain around the area. There are a few light showers on radar this morning, but we’ll see those fade away later today and then when the afternoon pop up storms begin, there won’t be as many. If you find one you can still deal with heavy rain and lightning.

Rain coverage will be at 30% so make sure the rain gear is with you but there will be more locations that stay dry. Rain coverage remains in the 30-40% range today through Friday, and then rain chances drop to 20% or less for the Mother’s Day weekend. That’s great news if you have outdoor plans with Mom, just make sure you keep her cool and hydrated. Long range temps will stay in the upper 80s through early next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.