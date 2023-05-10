Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Another humid start at midweek

By Michael White
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another humid morning to kick off your Wednesday. Temperatures as of 5 a.m. were sitting in the low 70s in most spots and we’ll climb to the upper 80s this afternoon. It’s going to be hotter due to less rain around the area. There are a few light showers on radar this morning, but we’ll see those fade away later today and then when the afternoon pop up storms begin, there won’t be as many. If you find one you can still deal with heavy rain and lightning.

Rain coverage will be at 30% so make sure the rain gear is with you but there will be more locations that stay dry. Rain coverage remains in the 30-40% range today through Friday, and then rain chances drop to 20% or less for the Mother’s Day weekend. That’s great news if you have outdoor plans with Mom, just make sure you keep her cool and hydrated. Long range temps will stay in the upper 80s through early next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
A serious accident occurred Thursday morning on Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road, where a...
Car, dump truck involved in serious crash on Bellingrath Road
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Wednesday May 10, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday May 10, 2023
Today's outlook: Tuesday evening, May 9, 2023 from FOX10 News
Damp tonight and tomorrow morning, then drying out a bit
Today's outlook: Tuesday evening, May 9, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today's outlook: Tuesday evening, May 9, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from FOX10 News