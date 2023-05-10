Conditions heating up

(WALA) - More warm weather is expected over the next few days, along with a few spotty thundershowers. Warm temperatures developed in the area today with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

We will see similar conditions through Saturday. Temperatures could hit 90 degrees by Mother’s Day on Sunday. Rain chances are at 30%, mainly in the evening, through Friday. Rain chances are lower by the weekend.

We should see a return of scattered storms next week.

