Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Conditions heating up

By Jason Smith
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - More warm weather is expected over the next few days, along with a few spotty thundershowers. Warm temperatures developed in the area today with highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

We will see similar conditions through Saturday. Temperatures could hit 90 degrees by Mother’s Day on Sunday. Rain chances are at 30%, mainly in the evening, through Friday. Rain chances are lower by the weekend.

We should see a return of scattered storms next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
A serious accident occurred Thursday morning on Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road, where a...
Car, dump truck involved in serious crash on Bellingrath Road
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie

Latest News

Today's Outlook for Wednesday evening, May 10, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Wednesday evening, May 10, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday May 10, 2023
We’ll reach the upper 80s
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday May 10, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday May 10, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday May 10, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Wednesday May 10, 2023