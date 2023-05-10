Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Defense chief slams Senate halt on military promotions, nominations

FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making his thoughts known about a Senate tactic.
FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making his thoughts known about a Senate tactic.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is criticizing the Senate’s hold up of senior military promotions and nominations.

In a letter, he said it would create a “perilous precedent” and impose undue burdens on military families.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville is spearheading the effort to stall general and flag officer nominations.

It’s in protest of new reproductive health policies instituted throughout the military.

About a dozen other Republicans in the Senate and House support Tuberville’s efforts.

Austin said this is “irresponsible” and undermines the military’s credibility abroad.

Currently, 180 nominations are pending in the Senate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
A serious accident occurred Thursday morning on Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road, where a...
Car, dump truck involved in serious crash on Bellingrath Road
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie

Latest News

Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank
Halle Gray
Woman allegedly hits mother with blunt object
FILE - Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and...
Federal bank records emerge as focus of GOP’s Biden probes
LIVE: Biden discusses why Congress must avoid default immediately