Easy-to-use software in the workplace

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chief Marketing Officer for Freshworks, Stacey Epstein, shares benefits of easy-to-use software tools in the workplace.

“At Freshworks we make enterprise software for companies to deliver better experiences for their customers and employees,” Esptein said.

Epstein talks about findings from a recent Freshworks report and why companies are spending too much on CX and IT solutions. She also speaks about technology and how to customize it to fit business needs without breaking the bank.

“In this economic climate, I think a lot of companies are impacted and looking at ways to cut costs and still get the job done,” Epstein said. “There’s a lot of bloatware out there that is just slowing our teams down and really impacting our budgets.”

She says using simpler software is the way to go.

“You want employees to be able to come in on the channel of their choice, text, email, chat, get their questions answered, get back up and running,” Epstein said. “The benefit is better, happier customers, more engaged employees that can move faster, and better metrics for your company.”

For more information on Freshworks, click HERE.

