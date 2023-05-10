Fairhope man charged with possession of child pornography

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A Fairhope man is in the Baldwin County Jail, charged with four counts of possession with intent to disseminate child pornography. The arrest came after an extensive investigation initiated by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force.

Cyber tip leads to arrest of Jeremy Kinsey who now faces four charges possession with intent to disseminate child pornography (Baldwin County Sheriff's Office)

Fifty-three-year-old Jeremy Kinsey of Fairhope was arrested Tuesday, May 9, 2023 during a traffic stop. Baldwin County deputies launched an investigation into Kinsey’s online activities in April after a cyber tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“He was indeed viewing these things online over chat groups and whatnot and he had basically copied and recovered these images and possibly videos for further dissemination later on,” said Lt. Andrew Ashton with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the victims associated with this case are not local, which is often the case in these types of crimes. Because pictures and video are put online, they can live on in perpetuity which can be especially hard on victims.

“That’s correct. I mean, the images that are shared, like you said, a lot of times they could be older images and whatnot but they’re actually just becoming known images that are being shared,” Ashton said.

Ashton said it’s because of the extensive network of law enforcement agencies that now work with ICAC that arrests like this one are possible.

“It’s made up of a network of both federal and local agencies and usually, Homeland Security, ALEA with the state will be involved here in Alabama and then, you have your local jurisdictions that have members that are involved with it as well,” explained Ashton.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office currently has two investigators assigned to look into internet crimes such as this and said cases like this highlight the need for parents to have those difficult conversations with their kids and be involved with what they’re doing online.

Jeremy Kinsey’s remains in the Baldwin County Jail with bond set at $100,000.

