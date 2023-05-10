Firkin Fest 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Moe’s Original BBQ and Budweiser Busch Distributing announce the 9th Annual Firkin Festival to be held on Saturday, May 13th at Moe’s Original BBQ at 701 Spring Hill Avenue in downtown Mobile. Benefitting the Fuse Project, the craft beer event features local and regional breweries showcasing their creativity by adding unique flavors or spins on distinctive cask brewed ales. Firkins use a natural fermentation process to carbonate the beer. The liquid is typically served slightly below room temperature and will have a smoother, lighter carbonated body due to the natural carbonation process. This year’s participating breweries include Braided River, Fairhope, Oyster City, Back Forty, Ghost Train, Grayton, and Urban South. Each of the seven regional breweries are bringing a specialty beer that they have brewed just for this event. They will be poured from a firkin, a barrel made of stainless steel that holds 10.8 gallons of beer.

Doors for the festival will open at 2pm with a tapping ceremony at 2:30pm. Sampling ends at 5:30pm followed by an awards ceremony. Additionally, there will be live music from Fillmore’s Revival and cornhole competition. The all-inclusive Firkin Fest tickets are $25 in advance at eTix and Moe’s BBQ or $30 at door and include entrance to the festival, samples of each firkin, crawfish, sample glass, koozie, literature, games and live music.

Link to tickets:

https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/3265698/9th-annual-firkin-fest-mobile-moes-original-bbq

