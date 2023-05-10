Advertise With Us
Healthy Living with USA Health: Volunteer opportunities

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this Healthy Living with USA Health segment, we discuss their need for volunteers. Rebekah Blanchard ad Ashley Peyer from USA Health Volunteer Services joined us on Studio10 with the details. Some of the notes regarding volunteering are listed below:

• Volunteers are needed at Children’s & Women’s Hospital and University Hospital.

• Volunteers are onboarded in sessions. The deadline to register for the next session is Aug. 25.

• Volunteers must be adults or college students.

• Shifts for volunteers are four hours per shift one day a week.

• Those wishing to volunteer must complete an application, submit required health documentation and undergo a background check.

• Volunteers also must attend an orientation to learn about placements, HIPAA rules, uniforms, infection control and more.

To learn more about volunteering at USA Health, visit www.usahealthsystem.com/volunteering or call USA Health Volunteer Services at 251-415-1123.

