Intimidator Charters in Orange Beach lands massive blue fin tuna

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - An Orange Beach charter boat captain and his crew have a fish tale that will be hard to ever beat. They were on the final day of a three-day charter far out into the gulf when they got the bite of a lifetime. Seven hours later, they were headed back to Orange Beach Marina with a monster blue fin tuna.

Group of anglers from Georgia proudly pose for picture with giant blue fin tuna caught aboard Intimidator Charters in Orange Beach (Captain Johnny Greene)

It was April 21, 2023 and the fishing hadn’t been great. Captain Johnny Greene on the charter boat, Intimidator had a group of anglers from Georgia on board and was making the best of the last day on the water.

“It was a little bit slow that day during the day but as the evening came on, the fish started coming up and the birds were flying, and things were happening and about 6:30, we had a really big bite,” Greene recalled.

The fish had hit a live hardtail. Greene has decades of fishing experience in the Gulf of Mexico and thought they’d hooked a big blue marlin. The fish stayed on top initially and Greene backed down on it for a couple miles.

“Got within about a hundred yards of the fish and I could tell it was a pretty good one and at that point, the fish sounded and headed down to the bottom and knowing that we just had a Shimano fifty-wide for tackle and we were in eight-thousand feet of water and I don’t have eight-thousand feet of line, it was mighty concerning,” Greene said.

To this point, no one had seen the fish but by now, Greene was sure it wasn’t a marlin. About four hours into the fight, it became apparent the fish had expired and the most difficult phase of the battle began…cranking a 600+ pound dead fish up on 80-pound test line. The key to success was to get the fish coming and don’t stop cranking. Every angler onboard took repeated turns on the rod.

“This is it. This is the one that caught the fish,” said Greene as he pulled the rod and reel combo out at his slip at Orange Beach Marina. “We obviously had to replace the Ande monofilament fishing line when we got done with it, but this is the setup we were using. It’s just a Shimano Tiagra fifty-wide. Kathy Kruse at The Rod Room built the rod, and those ladies are just amazing rod builders. They do a great job.”

Six hours later, the fish was beside the boat and everyone could breathe a sigh of relief. Another hour of pulling, hoisting and bent gaffs later, the fish was on board and headed to port. After just a handful of previous blue fin hook-ups over the years, this was the first Captain Greene had been able to land.

“I mean, to catch a fish like that, everything has to go right. There’s a million ways it can go wrong and fortunately everything went right and the mates were right on top of things and did a good job.”

And as a bonus tip, everyone, including the mates got to take a little home for the grill.

“Get the grill hot. Sear it on both sides,” explained Intimidator deckhand, Grady Gunn. “I used some cilantro-lime seasoning and squeezed to lime over the top of it and it was just wonderful. It was cold in the middle still. Just…it was wonderful.”

Captain Greene did have to notify National Marine Fisheries on the way in that he had a blue fin on board. There is a small, incidental catch quota allowed for blue fin caught in the gulf for just this kind of situation. Since the catch, that quota filled, and the Gulf of Mexico Blue fin fishery closed May 9, 2023.

