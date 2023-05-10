LeFlore high school officially opens new football stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday morning, LeFlore High School became the first school to cut the ribbon for its new stadium.

“It’s an exciting time for the students here at LeFlore. We want them to be the very best and that’s why we wanted to have a stadium on our campus. Not only will it provide financial support that is needed, but it will set a tone for the community.,” Sherry Dillihay-McDade said.

“Our reaction was sheer overjoy. It’s been a tedious process to prepare without a field. The moment we saw it, and it was close to complete, we were extremely excited,” Head Coach Renardo Jackson said.

It’s been nearly two years since the Mobile County Public School System announced several new stadiums.

And the outcome is better than anyone expected. The stadium features seating for the home and visiting teams and they will all have artificial turf fields with their school’s name in the end zones and logo on the 50-yard line.

All of this brings a sense of pride to current and former students.

“Mr. Brown. TV production how many times have he recorded me doing pep rallies in the gym? Now he can come back home and record his school, his alumni doing the same thing for football games. We have so many people who are excited about this that are alumni. It has been a blessing,” Dillihay-McDade said.

And it won’t take long for the football team to use it. This Saturday, the Rattlers officially kick off here for the first time, with a spring football game.

“We’ll host the first game ever in this state in this Saturday against Blount at 5:30 for spring. It should be an electric atmosphere. Those two teams have a long-standing rivalry. So, we’re excited to get it going this Saturday,” Coach Jackson said.

