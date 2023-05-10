Man indicted in deadly trooper-involved shooting case in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Johndarius Williams, one of the three people allegedly involved in the shooting of Alabama State Trooper Jeremy Alford in Escambia County on April 9, has been indicted for felony murder, attempted murder and two drug counts, according to court documents.

Williams is charged with the death of Angel Thornton and for the attempted murder of Trooper Alford.

The incident occurred on the night of April 9 when a pursuit occurred after Corporal Alford attempted to stop a vehicle around the 101-mile marker of Interstate 65.

The pursuit crashed out in Escambia County off Highway 41 near Emmons Road and according to investigators, gunfire was exchanged between Corporal Alford and Williams.

Corporal Alford was shot.

Thornton was killed and Williams and another woman who was in the car were wounded.

Despite numerous inquiries from FOX10 News, The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency never identified any the suspects involved.

Prior to the chase, Williams was wanted in Albany, Georgia for allegedly shooting a man in the back.

His bond is set at one-million dollars.

