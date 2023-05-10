Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MDOC starts new program to help inmates enter the workforce after being incarcerated

By Holly Emery
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New workforce opportunities are opening up for inmates now behind bars in the state, and Mississippi Department of Corrections officials say it’s not just going to help them. It could benefit you at home.

At Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, you won’t just find men sitting behind bars. Instead, you’ll find inmates who are ready to learn.

“We train our inmates to go back out and to be successful,” MDOC Statewide Director George King said.

So how is that happening? MDOC opened a new “Vocational Village” inside of CMCF that puts inmates through programs that teach them valuable workforce skills.

“Being incarcerated, you want to find something to occupy your time. Something that’s definitely positive because there’s plenty of negative things you can get into around here. So when C-tech class comes open, and they said, ‘Hey, we got chances for people to come in and be instructors and stuff like that. This is what your potential making it could be when you get home. I said sign me up,’” current CMCF inmate and program instructor Anthony Bunch explained.

Coding, laying fiber optic cables, construction, and culinary skills are just some of the classes inmates can sign up for. Those are classes MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain says could benefit you at home.

“We have a problem with broadband Mississippi, so we have to have some people who can install, and that’s a lot of jobs in a lot of places all over Mississippi, and so that’s what we’re training them to do,” Commissioner Cain said.

“When you talk about building back up, there was a tornado that tore all those homes down, right? So you will need a carpenter, you’re gonna need a brick mason, you’re gonna need somebody to drive forklifts. And so, all of our classes are catered to the things that our community is going to need,” King explained.

Along with ensuring inmates are employed, others say it could improve safety for the future.

“If we can make sure they’re in a job, that they can keep the job, that they can create a career out of it. It’s a net-net game for the state of Mississippi because it improves our labor force but it also ensures that public safety is at the top of our list,” Bradley Lum, MDOC Deputy Commissioner of Workforce Development, said.

“It gives me more of a foundation to stand on for when I get home. I can say I don’t have to go back to this type of lifestyle anymore. I can do this,” Bunch explained.

While the Vocational Village is located at CMCF, these programs will expand into other prisons as well.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
A serious accident occurred Thursday morning on Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road, where a...
Car, dump truck involved in serious crash on Bellingrath Road
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie

Latest News

Halle Gray
Woman allegedly hits mother with blunt object
LeFlore stadium grand opening ceremony today
LeFlore stadium grand opening ceremony today
In the early hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of a deceased victim was found near Headland,...
Missing pregnant teen found dead near Headland, suspect charged
Stolen bird returned back to Mobile pet store by alleged thief
Stolen bird returned back to Mobile pet store by alleged thief
McDougle has written a children's book sharing her experiences in the Crew Escape Equipment...
Native Mississippian who made history with NASA’s space program is helping children reach for the stars