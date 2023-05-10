Advertise With Us
Meet Mobile County Sheriff’s Office’s first corrections major

Maj. Sadie Stallworth accepted the promotion after spending over 37 years at the sheriff’s office
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office hosted an annual cookout in honor of National Correctional Officers Week. Among the attendees was the jail’s first major, a woman who’s worked there for over 30 years.

It’s been over 90 days since Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch was sworn in. Since then, he’s spent time studying jail operations. The jail already had Deputies, Corrections Officers, Wardens, Captains and more. But one position was missing in his eyes and finding someone to fulfill that role would change the jail’s history.

“I actually created the major position, and we’ve never had a major position at the jail,” said Burch.

Meet Maj. Sadie Stallworth. She’s been working at the sheriff’s office for over 37 years. She will serve as Mobile County’s first corrections major.

“When I first started, it was a profession that was dominated by mostly males. So it was kind of a little intimidating, but I hung in like, you know, people encouraged me to do,” said Maj. Stallworth.

Having worked alongside Burch throughout their careers, he describes her as a proven leader.

“I’ve talked with coworkers of hers. I talked with other ranking people at the jail and she just – no one had anything negative to say about her other than she’s really tough. And that’s what you need, and she’s compassionate, but she’s tough,” said Burch.

In her new role, Stallworth will oversee personnel and assignments and examine jail operations for possible areas of improvement.

“I’ve set the tone for those that are coming up behind me. If I excelled in the way that I have, then certainly they know that they can do the same thing,” said Stallworth.

“For them to want to have a corrections major and for me to even be considered for that position is overwhelming, but for me to be the person promoted in that position. I’m just so thankful,” said Stallworth.

