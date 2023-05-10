Mobile DEA says agents recently found Tranq in the Mobile area.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Tranq is a new drug that experts say mixes fentanyl with a large animal tranquilizer called xylazine. Virginia Guy with the Drug Education Council says xylazine works as a vasoconstricting drug.

“It cuts off oxygen and blood supply. It also can cause at the injection site it can cause lesions; it can cause gangrene. It can even cause amputation of limbs,” said Guy,

Michael Burt with the Mobile office of the DEA says nationwide, they’ve already seen tranq cause major problems in bigger cities like Philadelphia, New York, and San Francisco. Recently he said agents found it in the Mobile area.

“It’s just really one case that we’ve seen it and what we’ve seen it in with methamphetamine, we’ve seen it mixed in with fentanyl and we haven’t seen it in pill form yet,” said Michael Burt, Resident Agent in Charge for the Mobile office of the DEA.

Burt says no agents were exposed during the seizure but one of the issues with tranq is because it’s so new it can be hard to test for because of the xylazine.

“The only way that we knew was sending it through our DEA lab in Miami and letting them do the test. We have no way of testing it here like through test strips or any type of field test kit,” said Burt.

Burt says it’s becoming popular due to the long-lasting effects of xylazine combined with other drugs.

“It increases the euphoric effect on the person making the drug last, you know, four hours instead of two,” added Burt.

As of now, xylazine is not considered a controlled substance since xylazine was specifically made for animals. Burt says the DEA is working to change that as soon as possible. In the meantime, experts say they need to be mindful of anything that isn’t coming directly from a pharmacy.

“Anything you get off the street nowadays is dangerous,” said Burt.

“We want the community to be aware of this and start talking to their loved ones,” said Guy.

Guy says another reason this drug is so dangerous is that Narcan will only treat the fentanyl part of it. As for the xylazine she says anyone exposed would have to let the drug run its course.

