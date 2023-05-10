Advertise With Us
Mudbug Showdown 2023

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Mudbug Showdown honoring Jamie Milam is coming up on Saturday, May 13.

The event is a full day of family fun featuring a 4-6 man team crawfish cook-off competition, live music and entertainment for children.

Jamie’s husband, Rob Milam and Reese Dismukes joined us on Studio10 to talk about the event and Jamie.

2023 Mudbug Showdown

9593 Milton Jones Rd. Daphne, AL 36526

Saturday May 13, 2023 11:00-4:00

Tickets available at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-mudbug-showdown-presented-by-clear-path-restoration-tickets-596362856357?fbclid=IwAR1Fxzu1V5gHQqfY-KelwPBSUukA26qI-EPDQ6lz9VdN1rNMW8-2qP_x6T0

