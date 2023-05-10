No drugs, no arrest – but bounty of cash for Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You don’t have to be convicted of a crime for law enforcement to take your money or property. You don’t even need to be charged with one.

The procedure is known as civil asset forfeiture, which allows authorities to take cash and property that they can demonstrate was used in criminal activity or illicit profits. The latest example in Mobile County occurred April 26 on Interstate 10 in Grand Bay when deputies pulled over an 18-wheeler and seized hundreds of thousands of dollars – despite making no arrests.

The practice has drawn fierce criticism in Alabama and across the country, which some going as far as labeling it “legalized theft.”

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said his agency does not seize property without substantial evidence that it is connected to criminal enterprises.

“We don’t do so lightly,” he told FOX10 News. “And we work within the laws that are provided.”

During the stop last month, Burch said the deputy – assigned to a special operations unit and specially trained to spot possible drug couriers – noticed a discrepancy in the vehicle’s Department of Transportation number.

A search did not turn up any drugs, but a K-9 dog did alert on cash inside the truck – $323,000. The Sheriff’s Office seized it as suspected drug money. Now, it is on the driver to make a claim to try to get the money back.

“He has a right to do so,” Burch said. “And there’s a process for it. But we typically don’t make those type of seizures unless, you know, there’s a strong basis to do so.”

Burch said most people do not try to get it back because if it was ill-gotten, they do not want to draw attention from law enforcement. He would not go into all of the evidence in this case but said there a joint investigation with the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Border Patrol into drug smuggling.

Both federal and state law enforcement agencies routinely seize money and cash unconnected to criminal charges. FOX10 News recently highlighted a case in which Mobile police seized a vehicle – and already had sold it by the time a judge dismissed criminal charges against the driver. The civil case is set for a hearing soon in Mobile County Circuit Court.

The Institute for Justice, which opposes civil forfeitures, gave Alabama a D-minus grade in 2020 for its legal safeguards – with only marginal improvements since.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood previously told FOX10 News that prosecutors in Alabama use forfeiture law “judiciously.” He said his office takes a conservative approach.

“We have a very high burden to meet, especially when it comes to money in narcotics cases,” he said. “And so we have to directly tie every bit of money to a narcotics operation before we’re able to forfeit that. At the federal level, it’s much less burdensome and they are able to be more aggressive in those cases.”

Burch agreed, noting that in the April case, authorities are operating under federal forfeiture laws.

“We tend to go with the federal seizures more so because the process is a lot faster,” he said.

Burch said cases involving federal forfeiture typically result in 80 percent of the proceeds going to local law enforcement agencies, with 20 percent going to federal agencies. Although, Burch said, the federal agencies do not always claim their share.

The amount of money that the Sheriff’s Office has received from all sources – including seized property that has been sold at auction – fluctuates widely from year to year. For instance, it was more than $560,000 in 2020 – the most of the past five years – but less than $45,000 in 2019.

Burch said money from federal forfeiture cases can be used for training and some types of equipment, but not personnel costs. Critics argue that gives law enforcement agencies a powerful incentive to make seizures.

But Burch said his department does so only when there is strong evidence of criminal activity. He offered a hypothetical of a car pulled over containing a half-million dollars. He said deputies would not seize the money unless there were other indications of unlawful activity – for example, records that the driver and made frequent recent trips back and forth across the U.S.-Mexican border or that he has a history of drug trafficking arrests.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month agreed to review a forfeiture case from Satsuma in which a woman had to fight for 20 months to get back a vehicle police had seized when they arrested her son during a traffic stop. The issue is whether the Constitution requires a probable cause hearing before police can seize money or property.

The sheriff said his agency would have no problem meeting that burden.

“I think that’s reasonable to expect,” he said. “You know, I personally have no problem with that.”

