Shows Coming to the Mobile Saenger & Civic Center

There are plenty of fun shows coming to the Mobile Saenger Theatre and Civic Center, including concerts, comedy, and kids’ shows.

Here’s a list of some of the events you can look forward to:

SAENGER THEATRE:

May 14 – My Morning Jacket

June 19 – Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade

June 24 – Southern Momma & Friends

*NEW* July 7 – Brad Williams

*NEW* October 14 – Black Jacket Symphony “Saturday Night Fever”

MOBILE CIVIC CENTER:

Madagascar The Musical – May 30

WWE Sunday Stunner – June 25

In This Moment + Motionless In White – August 9

85 South Show – September 9

*NEW* Bert Kreischer – October 15

You can find show and ticket information for the Mobile Civic Center here and the Mobile Saenger Theatre here.

