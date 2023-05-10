Shows Coming to the Mobile Saenger & Civic Center

Advertise With Us
By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
There are plenty of fun shows coming to the Mobile Saenger Theatre and Civic Center, including concerts, comedy, and kids’ shows.

Here’s a list of some of the events you can look forward to:

SAENGER THEATRE:

  • May 14 – My Morning Jacket
  • June 19 – Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade
  • June 24 – Southern Momma & Friends
  • *NEW* July 7 – Brad Williams
  • *NEW* October 14 – Black Jacket Symphony “Saturday Night Fever”

MOBILE CIVIC CENTER:

  • Madagascar The Musical – May 30
  • WWE Sunday Stunner – June 25
  • In This Moment + Motionless In White – August 9
  • 85 South Show – September 9
  • *NEW* Bert Kreischer – October 15

You can find show and ticket information for the Mobile Civic Center here and the Mobile Saenger Theatre here.

