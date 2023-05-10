Shows Coming to the Mobile Saenger & Civic Center
There are plenty of fun shows coming to the Mobile Saenger Theatre and Civic Center, including concerts, comedy, and kids’ shows.
Here’s a list of some of the events you can look forward to:
SAENGER THEATRE:
- May 14 – My Morning Jacket
- June 19 – Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade
- June 24 – Southern Momma & Friends
- *NEW* July 7 – Brad Williams
- *NEW* October 14 – Black Jacket Symphony “Saturday Night Fever”
MOBILE CIVIC CENTER:
- Madagascar The Musical – May 30
- WWE Sunday Stunner – June 25
- In This Moment + Motionless In White – August 9
- 85 South Show – September 9
- *NEW* Bert Kreischer – October 15
You can find show and ticket information for the Mobile Civic Center here and the Mobile Saenger Theatre here.
