Suspect in Biloxi spring break shooting arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the Biloxi spring break shooting that injured five people, including a police officer, has been arrested, according to a law enforcement source.

The source said Dontavis Magee was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Collins, MS and the Covington County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Magee also has warrants out of Georgia for kidnapping and robbery.

