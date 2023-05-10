Advertise With Us
Suspect in Biloxi spring break shooting arrested

Dontavis Magee
Dontavis Magee(Biloxi PD)
By Robert Ristaneo and Shelby Myers
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the Biloxi spring break shooting that injured five people, including a police officer, has been arrested, according to a law enforcement source.

The source said Dontavis Magee was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Collins, MS and the Covington County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Magee also has warrants out of Georgia for kidnapping and robbery.

