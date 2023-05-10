‘This is the worst I’ve ever seen’; locals weigh in on termite season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Termite season is in full swing, and those pesky insects are ruthless.

In Mobile County, many say this is the worst termite season yet.

Several folks are taking to social media to share pictures of termites covering their doors, windows and porches. While it can be a temporary nuisance for some, these termites can cause thousands of dollars of damage if a home is not protected.

“Last night, my grandson had a t-ball game. My daughter and I, we saw them swarming the lights at the field at Mims Park. I mean, they were everywhere. We actually couldn’t continue to sit where we were. We had to get up and move. All the parents were scattering and the kids were out there just swinging at the termites. It’s been crazy,” said Glenn Clarke.

Clarke has lived in Mobile all his life and like many others, he says the recent swarm of termites is making things miserable.

While the termites don’t bite humans, they wield the power to cause severe damage to your home.

“Usually, we say that termite season starts around Mother’s Day. That’s when the swarmers come out, a few weeks before, a few weeks after. That’s when you can expect to see them at night,” said Brandon Redd, Vice President of Redd Pest Solutions.

Like other local pest control agencies, Redd Pest’s phone is ringing nonstop after a giant swarm emerged in Mobile County Tuesday night,

“I don’t know if it’s worse or not but I will say last night was a huge swarm. All around the county, we saw them swarming. I think it’s just one of those things, they decided to come out at the same time. A swarm can start anywhere- this time of year, the colonies- they release their swarmers. And basically swarmers are kings and queens looking to start a new colony,” explained Redd.

Gabby Posadas, another Mobile County resident, says even if you are protected they can make their way inside your home.

“My husband looked at our bedroom window and they were crawling underneath the closed window and getting inside my curtains. They were coming out of my air vents,” said Posadas.

And, she’s altered her daily routine to ward off the little invaders.

“We make sure we keep our curtains pulled,” said Posadas. “We are also being very mindful of communicating with our neighbors so we make sure to say hey turn your lights off so they go to the street lights not the house lights. We’ve reinforced the weather stripping to stop them.”

Redd Pest Solutions is urging folks to be proactive.

“Keep your lights dim from 8 to 10. Stay in the dark for just a little while- I know its an inconvenience, but it’s gonna help up with the vacumming the next morning. If you do have a problem, just contact your termite professional.”

