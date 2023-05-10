White Linen Night event benefits ESAC programming

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The 5th Annual White Linen Night will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 18 at the Eastern Shore Art Center.

With the theme “A Night in Havana,” the fundraiser will include silent and live art auctions, and live music. The evening will also feature a culinary arts showcase of Cuban-inspired fare from area restaurants and an open bar with hand-selected wines and a festive signature cocktail by the Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa.

PLACE: Eastern Shore Art Center, 401 Oak Ave., Fairhope

DATE/TIME: May 18, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

COST: $125 per ticket.

