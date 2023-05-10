Woman allegedly hits mother with blunt object

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a 22-year-old Mobile woman after they said she hit her mother with a blunt object.

Halle Gray, 22, is charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Officers were called to the Four Seasons Apartments in the 100 block of East Drive around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in connection to a domestic altercation in which Gray allegedly hit her mother with a blunt object.

The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Gray’s bond hearing is set for Thursday, jail records show.

