Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

$240K in grants awarded to Alabama nonprofits, libraries, schools

Grants are part of over $13 Million awarded by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation
Several Alabama nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools are set to receive more than...
Several Alabama nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools are set to receive more than $240,000 in literacy grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.(WRDW/WAGT)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several Alabama nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools are set to receive more than $240,000 in literacy grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

According to the foundation, the grants are part of a one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout 47 states where Dollar General operates. It is meant to support adult, family and summer literacy programs that are located within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center.

Below is a list of Alabama recipients:

  • Family Support Center, Prattville- $10,000
  • Coastal Alabama Community College, Bay Minette- $10,000
  • North Baldwin Literacy Council, Bay Minette- 7,500
  • South Baldwin Literacy Council, Foley- $10,000
  • South Baldwin Literacy Council, Foley- $3,000
  • South Baldwin Literacy Council, Foley- $7,500
  • Spanish Fort Public Library, Spanish Fort- $3,000
  • Susan Moore Elementary, Blountsville- $3,000
  • Oneonta Public Library, Oneonta- $2,000
  • Jacksonville State University Foundation, Jacksonville- $3,000
  • Grove Hill Public Library, Grove Hill- $3,000
  • Easterseals of Northwest Alabama, Muscle Shoals- $8,000
  • Northwest-Shoals Community College Foundation, Muscle Shoals- $9,518
  • Helen Keller Public Library, Tuscumbia- $2,000
  • Castleberry Recreation Center, Castleberry- $3,000
  • Agape Community Economic Development, Inc., Selma- $ 2,500
  • Dekalb County Schools, Rainsville- $3,000
  • Northeast Alabama Community College, Rainsville- $10,000
  • Rainsville Public Library, Rainsville- $1,500
  • Elmore County Family Resource Center, Wetumpka $8,500
  • Scottsboro Public Library, Scottsboro- $3,000
  • The Foundry Ministries, Inc., Bessemer- $10,000
  • Center of Hope, Birmingham- $10,000
  • Community Care Development Network, Birmingham- $5,000
  • Rose And Concrete, Birmingham- $3,000
  • Spring Valley School, Birmingham- $3,000
  • The Literacy Council of Central Alabama, Birmingham- $10,000
  • Bridgeways, Homewood- $3,000
  • Dyslexia Corner, Warrior- $1,800
  • Loachapoka Elementary, Auburn- $3,000
  • Lee County Literacy Coalition, Opelika- $10,000
  • Lee County Literacy Coalition, Opelika- $10,000
  • Southern Union State Community College, Opelika- $10,000
  • Learn To Read Council of Athens And Limestone County, Inc., Athens- $10,000
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama, Huntsville- $2,000
  • Huntsville-Madison County Library Foundation, Huntsville- $ 3,000
  • Capital Area Adult Literacy Council, Montgomery- $3,200
  • Heritage Training And Career Center, Inc., Montgomery- $10,000
  • Marion-Perry County Library, Marion- $3,000
  • Troy University Foundation, Troy- $3,000
  • Odenville Public Library, Odenville- $1,500
  • Arcadia Elementary School, Tuscaloosa- $3,000
  • Shelton State Community College, Tuscaloosa- $10,000
  • The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa- $3,000

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others.  We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

Funding may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs, the foundation added.

Learn more about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs by visiting http://www.dgliteracy.org.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Daphne PD conducts traffic stop on personal watercraft on highway
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
Man accused of deceiving people out of pools, faces new charges in Baldwin County
A serious accident occurred Thursday morning on Bellingrath Road near Half Mile Road, where a...
Car, dump truck involved in serious crash on Bellingrath Road
MPD looking for woman who allegedly stole $1000 bird
MPD looking for woman who allegedly stole $1,000 bird

Latest News

A search and rescue operation was mounted after an Alabama Port Authority police cruiser...
Authorities: Officer’s body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
Authorities: Body recovered after police cruiser goes into Mobile River
Alabama Port Authority police officer's body recovered after cruiser goes into Mobile River
Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
Hands-free driving bill
Hands free driving could soon be the law in Alabama