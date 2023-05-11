$240K in grants awarded to Alabama nonprofits, libraries, schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several Alabama nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools are set to receive more than $240,000 in literacy grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

According to the foundation, the grants are part of a one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout 47 states where Dollar General operates. It is meant to support adult, family and summer literacy programs that are located within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center.

Below is a list of Alabama recipients:

Family Support Center, Prattville- $10,000

Coastal Alabama Community College, Bay Minette- $10,000

North Baldwin Literacy Council, Bay Minette- 7,500

South Baldwin Literacy Council, Foley- $10,000

South Baldwin Literacy Council, Foley- $3,000

South Baldwin Literacy Council, Foley- $7,500

Spanish Fort Public Library, Spanish Fort- $3,000

Susan Moore Elementary, Blountsville- $3,000

Oneonta Public Library, Oneonta- $2,000

Jacksonville State University Foundation, Jacksonville- $3,000

Grove Hill Public Library, Grove Hill- $3,000

Easterseals of Northwest Alabama, Muscle Shoals- $8,000

Northwest-Shoals Community College Foundation, Muscle Shoals- $9,518

Helen Keller Public Library, Tuscumbia- $2,000

Castleberry Recreation Center, Castleberry- $3,000

Agape Community Economic Development, Inc., Selma- $ 2,500

Dekalb County Schools, Rainsville- $3,000

Northeast Alabama Community College, Rainsville- $10,000

Rainsville Public Library, Rainsville- $1,500

Elmore County Family Resource Center, Wetumpka $8,500

Scottsboro Public Library, Scottsboro- $3,000

The Foundry Ministries, Inc., Bessemer- $10,000

Center of Hope, Birmingham- $10,000

Community Care Development Network, Birmingham- $5,000

Rose And Concrete, Birmingham- $3,000

Spring Valley School, Birmingham- $3,000

The Literacy Council of Central Alabama, Birmingham- $10,000

Bridgeways, Homewood- $3,000

Dyslexia Corner, Warrior- $1,800

Loachapoka Elementary, Auburn- $3,000

Lee County Literacy Coalition, Opelika- $10,000

Lee County Literacy Coalition, Opelika- $10,000

Southern Union State Community College, Opelika- $10,000

Learn To Read Council of Athens And Limestone County, Inc., Athens- $10,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama, Huntsville- $2,000

Huntsville-Madison County Library Foundation, Huntsville- $ 3,000

Capital Area Adult Literacy Council, Montgomery- $3,200

Heritage Training And Career Center, Inc., Montgomery- $10,000

Marion-Perry County Library, Marion- $3,000

Troy University Foundation, Troy- $3,000

Odenville Public Library, Odenville- $1,500

Arcadia Elementary School, Tuscaloosa- $3,000

Shelton State Community College, Tuscaloosa- $10,000

The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa- $3,000

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

Funding may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs, the foundation added.

Learn more about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs by visiting http://www.dgliteracy.org.

