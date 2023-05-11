$240K in grants awarded to Alabama nonprofits, libraries, schools
Grants are part of over $13 Million awarded by the Dollar General Literacy Foundation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several Alabama nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools are set to receive more than $240,000 in literacy grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
According to the foundation, the grants are part of a one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout 47 states where Dollar General operates. It is meant to support adult, family and summer literacy programs that are located within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center.
Below is a list of Alabama recipients:
- Family Support Center, Prattville- $10,000
- Coastal Alabama Community College, Bay Minette- $10,000
- North Baldwin Literacy Council, Bay Minette- 7,500
- South Baldwin Literacy Council, Foley- $10,000
- South Baldwin Literacy Council, Foley- $3,000
- South Baldwin Literacy Council, Foley- $7,500
- Spanish Fort Public Library, Spanish Fort- $3,000
- Susan Moore Elementary, Blountsville- $3,000
- Oneonta Public Library, Oneonta- $2,000
- Jacksonville State University Foundation, Jacksonville- $3,000
- Grove Hill Public Library, Grove Hill- $3,000
- Easterseals of Northwest Alabama, Muscle Shoals- $8,000
- Northwest-Shoals Community College Foundation, Muscle Shoals- $9,518
- Helen Keller Public Library, Tuscumbia- $2,000
- Castleberry Recreation Center, Castleberry- $3,000
- Agape Community Economic Development, Inc., Selma- $ 2,500
- Dekalb County Schools, Rainsville- $3,000
- Northeast Alabama Community College, Rainsville- $10,000
- Rainsville Public Library, Rainsville- $1,500
- Elmore County Family Resource Center, Wetumpka $8,500
- Scottsboro Public Library, Scottsboro- $3,000
- The Foundry Ministries, Inc., Bessemer- $10,000
- Center of Hope, Birmingham- $10,000
- Community Care Development Network, Birmingham- $5,000
- Rose And Concrete, Birmingham- $3,000
- Spring Valley School, Birmingham- $3,000
- The Literacy Council of Central Alabama, Birmingham- $10,000
- Bridgeways, Homewood- $3,000
- Dyslexia Corner, Warrior- $1,800
- Loachapoka Elementary, Auburn- $3,000
- Lee County Literacy Coalition, Opelika- $10,000
- Lee County Literacy Coalition, Opelika- $10,000
- Southern Union State Community College, Opelika- $10,000
- Learn To Read Council of Athens And Limestone County, Inc., Athens- $10,000
- Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama, Huntsville- $2,000
- Huntsville-Madison County Library Foundation, Huntsville- $ 3,000
- Capital Area Adult Literacy Council, Montgomery- $3,200
- Heritage Training And Career Center, Inc., Montgomery- $10,000
- Marion-Perry County Library, Marion- $3,000
- Troy University Foundation, Troy- $3,000
- Odenville Public Library, Odenville- $1,500
- Arcadia Elementary School, Tuscaloosa- $3,000
- Shelton State Community College, Tuscaloosa- $10,000
- The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa- $3,000
“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”
Funding may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs, the foundation added.
Learn more about the Foundation’s literacy grant programs by visiting http://www.dgliteracy.org.
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.